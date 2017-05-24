New Zealand's All Blacks win top Spanish sports prize

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2014 file photo, New Zealand All Blacks players perform the traditional haka dance before play against the USA Eagles during the International Test Rugby Match in Chicago. New Zealand's famed All Blacks rugby team has been awarded Spain's Princess of Asturias prize on Wednesday May 24, 2017 for sports in recognition of its extraordinary success and for representing the values of solidarity and racial and cultural integration. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo