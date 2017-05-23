Police: 2 shootings and a stabbing in 1 afternoon

Niagara Falls police had their hands full with three separate violent incidents in the span of one afternoon.
Police say there were two shootings and a stabbing amid two large fights, all of them occurring between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2qTpT9S ) the first shooting took place after a fight between several people escalated when a 26-year-old suspect shot another man in the arm.
Police found and arrested the suspect after being called to a second reported shooting.
At 6 p.m., all active duty police in Niagara Falls were called to a massive fight at a park, with the fight swelling to nearly 100 participants who were uncooperative. A 16-year-old was found with non-life threatening stab wounds, and received treatment at a local hospital.
