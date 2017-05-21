Hamburg fans wave flags during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and VfL Wolfsburg in Hamburg, Germany, saturday, May 20, 2017. Luca Waldschmidt scored one day after his 21st birthday for Hamburger SV to clinch Bundesliga survival with a late 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on the final day of the season Saturday.
Sports

May 21, 2017 5:15 AM

Steward fails to recognize Lasogga, celebrations cut short

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga wanted to celebrate with teammates when they scored a vital goal to clinch survival on the final day of the German league season on Saturday.

But one steward didn't recognize Lasogga and strong-armed the 25-year-old player back off the field, despite the forward's protests that he was a Hamburg player.

Lasogga, who was injured and not wearing his Hamburg strip, had rushed onto the pitch to celebrate after Luca Waldschmidt scored in the final minutes to clinch a decisive 2-1 win over rival Wolfsburg. Hamburg finished a point above Wolfsburg, which now faces a playoff for survival.

It was Lasogga's late goal against Schalke the week before that made Hamburg's escape possible. He also secured Hamburg's survival in 2014 when he scored in the relegation playoff.

