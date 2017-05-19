Sports

May 19, 2017 9:48 PM

Rookie Sydney Wiese scores 22, Sparks top Mystics 99-89

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points, rookie Sydney Wiese added 22 — hitting six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 99-89 on Friday night.

Before the game, Los Angeles received its 2016 championship rings.

Los Angeles had a 74-53 lead with 4:16 left in the third quarter but Washington closed on a 17-4 run, capped by Tayler Hill's jumper just before the buzzer, to pull to 78-70. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne scored eight points in the quarter.

The Sparks started the fourth-quarter scoring and the Mystics didn't get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Candace Parker and Essence Carson made their season debuts for Los Angeles (2-0) after returning from the Turkish League. Parker had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Chelsea Gray scored 16 and Alana Beard added 12 points.

Los Angeles led 59-48 at halftime after shooting 65.6 percent. Wiese started 7 of 7, with five 3-pointers, in her first nine minutes. Delle Donne led three Mystic starters in double figures with 15.

Delle Donne finished with 27 points for Washington (1-1) and Hill added 20. Kristi Toliver scored 15 points in her return to Los Angeles where she spent seven seasons.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:47

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp
Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river 0:31

Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river
Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp 0:15

Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp

View More Video

Sports Videos