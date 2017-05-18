Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Atlanta.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo

May 18, 2017 8:24 PM

Stroman hits first HR; Blue Jays top Teheran, Braves 9-0

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Marcus Stroman threw 5 2/3 strong innings and hit the second homer by a pitcher in Blue Jays history to lead Toronto over Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Thursday night.

Darrell Ceciliani, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, had a run-scoring double in the first and a two-run homer in the third before leaving with a left shoulder injury. Ceciliani started in center field after Kevin Pillar was suspended two games without pay for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte during Wednesday night's game.

Teheran hit Jose Bautista with a pitch in the first inning, a day after Bautista's bat flip following a home run drew criticism from the Braves. Teheran's first pitch to Bautista was inside. The second pitch hit Bautista's thigh. Bautista walked to first base.

Teheran (3-4) allowed a career-high nine runs in three-plus innings in his fourth straight home loss.

The Braves played their first game without Freddie Freeman, who will miss 10 weeks with a broken left wrist.

