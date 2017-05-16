Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11

Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado, right, dumps liquid on Albert Pujols after Pujols hit a game winning RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Teammates celebrate with Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols after Pujols hit a game winning RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a game-winning RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia, right, scores on a single by Todd Frazier ahead of the tag of Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia scores on a single by Todd Frazier under the tag of Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, right, as home plate umpire Tripp Gibson watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, right, hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia celebrates after scoring on a single by Todd Frazier during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte watches his RBI single as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez jumps during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado, right, takes a lead off of first as Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, second from left, stands at first while first base coach Alfredo Griffin, left, and first base umpire Brian Gorman watch during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher JC Ramirez throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, steals second as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez takes a late throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Comments