FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, Nick Kyrgios of Australia follows through on a serve to Alexander Zverev of Germany, during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Nick Kyrgios of Australia has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury. Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, May 16, shortly before Kyrgios was slated to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, Nick Kyrgios of Australia follows through on a serve to Alexander Zverev of Germany, during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Nick Kyrgios of Australia has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury. Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, May 16, shortly before Kyrgios was slated to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. Mario Houben, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, Nick Kyrgios of Australia follows through on a serve to Alexander Zverev of Germany, during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Nick Kyrgios of Australia has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury. Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, May 16, shortly before Kyrgios was slated to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. Mario Houben, file AP Photo

Sports

May 16, 2017 5:37 AM

Kyrgios withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury

The Associated Press
ROME

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury.

Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, shortly before the 18th-ranked Australian was to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who lost in the final round of qualifying.

Kyrgios also withdrew from the doubles tournament at the Foro Italico, where he was to pair with Fabio Fognini of Italy.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the French Open.

Kyrgios practiced at the Foro Italico on Monday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:47

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp
Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river 0:31

Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river
Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp 0:15

Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp

View More Video

Sports Videos