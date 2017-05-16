Kyrgios withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury

FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, Nick Kyrgios of Australia follows through on a serve to Alexander Zverev of Germany, during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Nick Kyrgios of Australia has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury. Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, May 16, shortly before Kyrgios was slated to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. Mario Houben, file AP Photo