May 14, 2017 7:07 AM

Pique released from hospital after stomach illness

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona says defender Gerard Pique has been released from the hospital a day after needing treatment for a stomach ailment.

The club said Sunday that Pique will continue to recover at home.

Pique will not play in Barcelona's game at Las Palmas on Sunday and his availability for the team's last Spanish league game next weekend will depend on his recovery.

Barcelona's last game of the season will be against Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on May 27.

Pique had not been able to train this week because of abdominal pain.

The club did not release any more details on his ailment.

