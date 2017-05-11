Sports

May 11, 2017 8:43 PM

Browns RB Isaiah Crowell signs tender, team signs 3 rookies

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Cleveland Browns starting running back Isaiah Crowell signed the second-round restricted free agent tender the franchise placed on him.

The team announced the move on Thursday night along with signings of three draft picks: cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round), left tackle Rod Johnson (fifth round) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

Crowell, who rushed for 952 yards last season, will make $2.7 million next season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Cleveland can sign him to a contract extension at any time before then.

The Browns view Crowell, who did not attend the team's voluntary workout program that began last month, as a core player going forward.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Crowell averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season and caught 40 passes for 319 yards.

