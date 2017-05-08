Stroman, Pillar lead Jays past Indians 4-2 in ALCS rematch

Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.
Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak added a two-run single as the Blue Jays beat the team that eliminated them from last year's AL Championship Series.
Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a $60 million, three-year contract with Cleveland last winter, received a warm welcome in his return to Toronto. Fans cheered his name when the lineups were announced before the game, then roared in approval at a video tribute prior to the first pitch.
Encarnacion got a standing ovation before his first at-bat, when he lined a first-pitch single off Stroman's left foot. Encarnacion went 2 for 3 with a walk.
Pillar made the defensive play of the game — perhaps the season — in the sixth, diving on the warning track in center to catch a deep drive by Jose Ramirez and strand runners at second and third.
The remarkable grab was one of several plays that helped Stroman (3-2) escape jams. Toronto turned inning-ending double plays in the second, fourth and fifth.
Goins hit a two-out homer off Trevor Bauer (2-4) into the second deck in the second, his third.
Toronto added two more in the third. Pillar drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a one-out double by Kendrys Morales, and both runners scored when Smoak followed with a single to right.
Stroman allowed six hits to win for the first time in three starts. He walked two and struck out one.
Cleveland cut the deficit in half in the eighth. Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single, and a second run scored when Lindor got caught in a rundown. Lindor was ruled safe when second baseman Devon Travis was called for interference. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons came out to argue and was ejected.
Joe Smith escaped further damage by getting Jason Kipnis on a grounder and striking out Encarnacion and Ramirez.
Roberto Osuna finished for his fifth save.
Bauer gave up four runs in six innings. He threw a career-high 125 pitches.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Indians: Cleveland recalled INF-OF Yandy Diaz from Triple-A Columbus and optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Triple-A. Diaz provides insurance while OF Michael Brantley recovers from a sprained right ankle sustained Sunday.
Blue Jays: Toronto put C Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list because of nerve irritation in his left shoulder and selected the contract of C Mike Ohlman from Triple-A Buffalo. Martin said his shoulder has been sore since spring training. The Blue Jays designated RHP Casey Lawrence for assignment to open a roster spot for Ohlman.
UP NEXT
Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 2.18 ERA) will make his 150th career appearance Tuesday. He is 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three road starts this season.
Blue Jays: RHP Mike Bolsinger will be promoted from Triple-A to start against the Indians on Tuesday. Bolsinger was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in four games at Buffalo, including two starts. He made six starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016.
