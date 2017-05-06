Sports

May 06, 2017 10:01 AM

Parker retains WBO heavyweight title with win on points

The Associated Press
AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Joseph Parker won his first defense of the WBO heavyweight title on points over replacement challenger Razvan Cojanu on Saturday.

The New Zealander did not impress but won comfortably on all three cards, with the judges scoring it 119-108, 117-110, and 117-110 in Auckland.

Cojanu, from Romania, took the fight at two weeks' notice after British boxer Hughie Fury — the cousin of Tyson Fury — withdrew because of injury.

Parker (23-0, 18 KOs) is set to fight next overseas, with WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua a potential opponent.

Cojanu's record dropped to 16-3.

