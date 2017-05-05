Sports

May 05, 2017 6:24 PM

Adrian Gonzalez goes on disabled list for 1st time in career

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has gone on the disabled list for the first time in his 14-year big league career, with right elbow soreness.

Gonzalez had played 1,774 games without a DL trip, the most among active players.

The move was made Friday before the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

To take Gonzalez's roster spot, the Dodgers reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson, who had been sidelined with a right groin strain.

Manager Dave Roberts said left-hander Clayton Kershaw will start Saturday instead of Sunday. The switch was made because right-hander Brandon McCarthy, now scheduled to start Sunday, tweaked his left shoulder in the weight room.

