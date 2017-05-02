Sports

May 02, 2017 8:27 PM

Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

By NATE LATSCH Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

Mariners 2017 commercials: 2:01

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"
Mariners 2017 commercials: 0:31

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"
Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys

View More Video

Sports Videos