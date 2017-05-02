Sports

May 02, 2017 6:34 PM

Indians ace Kluber leaves game with back discomfort

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press
DETROIT

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber left a game Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers because of back discomfort.

Kluber was replaced for the fourth inning after struggling on a cold, damp night. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk while throwing 55 pitches. Kluber had gone at least six innings in each of his first five starts.

It was Kluber's shortest outing since completing 2 2/3 innings against Houston last May 9.

Among the hits allowed by Kluber was a homer by Miguel Cabrera. It was Cabrera's sixth career homer off Kluber.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

Mariners 2017 commercials: 2:01

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"
Mariners 2017 commercials: 0:31

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"
Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys

View More Video

Sports Videos