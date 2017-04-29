Sounders rally from three goals down to draw with Revolution

Osvaldo Alonso scored Seattle’s third goal in a 13-minute stretch to help the Seattle Sounders rally for a 3-3 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday night at CenturyLink Field.
Trailing 3-0 with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro scored to spark the comeback by Seattle (2-2-4 in MLS) .
Will Bruin cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 85th minute, and Alonso tied it in the 88th.
Joevin Jones was credited with assists on two of the goals, while Lodeiro and Gustav Svensson helped on the final tally.
Forward Juan Agudelo scored twice for New England (2-3-4).
The Revolution took the lead in the 15th minute courtesy of a gaffe by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Daigo Kobayashi’s shot from well outside the penalty box was tame, but the shot was able to sneak past Frei before rolling into the back of the net.
Agudelo scored on a header 11 minutes later, then made it 3-0 early in the second half when he finished off a New England counterattack.
The result extends Seattle’s home unbeaten streak to 14 games in regular season and playoff action dating to last year, which ties the longest such mark in club history.
New England is winless in five matches away from home this season.
Comments