Sports

April 27, 2017 1:50 AM

Snow, cold brings Romandie stage start down from mountains

The Associated Press
CHAMPERY, Switzerland

Falling snow and cold temperatures have brought the Tour de Romandie down from a mountain start and shortened.

Organizers say the decision was taken to "protect the peleton from unnecessary risks."

Thursday's stage will now start from Aigle rather than the Champery ski station where Wednesday's stage finished in rain and light fog.

Organizers say the rest of the route will stay the same, making a 136.5-kilometer (85-mile) stage instead of 161 kilometers (100 miles).

Fabio Felline of Italy leads the six-day race, which finishes Sunday.

Two-time Romandie champion Chris Froome of Britain is 29 seconds behind, in 39th place, in a key preparation to defend his Tour de France title.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

101-year-old woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games

101-year-old woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games 0:59

101-year-old woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games
GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: 2:21

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale

View More Video

Sports Videos