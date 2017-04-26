She just won gold at 100 meters - and she's 101 years old

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" Pause 1:17 Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A 101-year-old woman, Man Kaur, won the the 100 meter dash at the World Masters Games in New Zealand on Monday, April 24. As the only competitor in the 100+ category, she was awarded gold. She also has won gold in the 200-meter dash and shot put. Twitter | Wayne Quedley via Storyful