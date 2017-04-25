A boy’s mom hands a NFL player a note after their flight. ‘Read it later,’ she says.

Mohamed Sanu, a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, had an uneventful flight recently. Or so he thought.
He studied his playbook. He snacked on a banana and some cran-apple juice. And then, when he disembarked, a woman who had been sitting behind him handed him a note. She said “read it later, and walks away,” Sanu later tweeted.
The note, which Sanu posted to Twitter, began, “You don’t know us. But we wanted to thank you.”
This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017
The mother said her 10-year-old son, who was on his way to elite hockey training, had been impressed by Sanu’s polite behavior, healthy snack choices and studiousness during the flight. “You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud,” she concluded.
