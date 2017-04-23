Sports

April 23, 2017 8:01 PM

Predators-Blues, Oilers-Ducks open second round Wednesday

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The NHL postseason is down to eight teams with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Edmonton Oilers to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night.

After the two Western Conference series get going, the Ottawa Senators host the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Washington versus Pittsburgh is a showdown of the top two teams in the league during the regular season.

The Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens and Central champion Chicago Blackhawks were eliminated in a first round that set a record for the most overtime games with 18.

It was the first time a first round didn't feature a Game 7 in any series since 2001.

