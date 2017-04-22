Sports

April 22, 2017 1:36 AM

South Korea's Hwang grabs 1-stroke lead at Panasonic Open

The Associated Press
NODA, Japan

Hwang Jung-gon of South Korea fired a 6-under 65 Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Panasonic Open.

Hwang offset two bogeys with eight birdies at the Chiba Country Club to move to 10-under 203, one stroke ahead of three golfers, including Japan's Mikumu Horikawa who had the day's lowest score of 63.

Hiroshi Iwata of Japan and Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand both shot 67s and were also tied for second at 9-under 204.

Jason Knutzon of the United States, who led the first two rounds, struggled to a 4-over 75 and is tied for 15th with four others.

Defending champion Yuta Ikeda of Japan is tied for 20th and six strokes off the pace after a 67 for his best round of the tournament.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament

Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament 0:32

Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament
Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters 0:41

Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters
Paddlers Cup a wet, wild, watery adventure 0:53

Paddlers Cup a wet, wild, watery adventure

View More Video

Sports Videos