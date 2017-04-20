Sports

April 20, 2017 12:09 AM

Police detonate 19th-century cannonball found among antiques

The Associated Press
HULL, Mass.

An antiques collector in Massachusetts says he didn't realize he had an explosive 19th-century cannonball sitting in his home until Wednesday, when a bomb squad detonated the device.

WFXT-TV reports (http://fox25.com/2oXCqbh ) that Bruce Wescott, of Hull, took the cannonball to a gun store trying to sell it. He found the explosive, which he believed to be from the Civil War, in a box of antiques he bought a year earlier but never looked through. He said the owner of the gun store told him the cannonball was potentially dangerous and asked him to leave.

Wescott took the cannonball home and called police, who told him not to touch it.

Neighbors were evacuated as a state police bomb squad removed the device, took it to a landfill and blew it up.

