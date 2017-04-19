Judge's big blast helps Yankees cap grand homestand

Aaron Judge's latest mighty homer soared deep into left field, giving the Bronx one last jolt on a frigid night.
Until next time, Yankee Stadium.
Judge hit a homer to more than halfway up the bleachers, Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 Wednesday to wrap a superb homestand.
New York went 8-1 over its first stretch in the Bronx this season, its most wins in a homestand since going 9-1 from July 17-26, 2009. The Yankees have the major leagues' best home winning percentage since last July 17 at .702 (33-14).
The Yankees started 1-4 but have won nine of 10 since. They were 8-14 last April.
"A lot of energy in this stadium this whole homestand, and I think we just kind of fed off that," Judge said.
Judge followed Starlin Castro's three-run shot in the fifth with his 448-foot drive for the Yankees' first back-to-back homers of the season. Chase Headley hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Aaron Hicks also went deep to give New York a season-high four home runs.
Dylan Covey (0-1) got beat in his second major league start, allowing eight runs, 10 hits and three homers over five innings.
A night after totaling four hits — none that left the infield — in a 4-1 loss to Chicago, the Yankees got five hits the first time through the order, all on line drives to the outfield.
Covey recovered for a spell, but then Castro went deep on a 3-0 pitch into the visiting bullpen in left field for his third homer this season, and Judge followed with his soaring shot.
Statcast measured Judge's hit at 115.5 mph, the fourth-hardest hit homer this season. Judge was disappointed to hear it didn't go farther — teammate Matt Holliday hit a 459-foot home run off Derek Holland on Monday night.
"Man, I don't know," Judge said, adding "I thought I beat him, but I guess not."
"I question the distance they measured that in," manager Joe Girardi said.
Tanaka (2-1) built off getting his first win of the season Friday against St. Louis. The right-hander induced 10 groundouts, struck out six and allowed six hits and two walks, lowering his ERA from 8.36 to 6.00.
Hicks got his first-career pinch-homer in the eighth inning. He has four homers in 10 games this season, already halfway to his total in 123 games last season.
Bryan Mitchell was perfect over 1 1/3 innings for New York on his 26th birthday, and Tommy Layne finished.
NO WORRIES
Jose Abreu had three hits, including an RBI double in the fourth for Chicago. After the game, he was asked about the team's ongoing rebuild and if he was worried about being traded.
"There are things we don't control," he said. "Believe me that what's being spoken outside, I for one, and my teammates, must think the same way as myself, we can't focus on that."
LAUGHS IN TRANSLATION
Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana returned a favor to Jimmy Fallon, teaching "The Tonight Show" host a few Spanish phrases in an appearance Tuesday night. Quintana said he learned English by watching Fallon's show. The Colombian pitcher taught Fallon how to introduce himself in Spanish, to tell people he hosts "The Tonight Show," and to ask others "Can you pay for my thong?"
GOLD FOR GARDNER
Brett Gardner was presented with his AL Gold Glove Award before the game. He is the first Yankees outfielder to win a Gold Glove since Bernie Williams in 2000.
TRAINER'S ROOM
White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier is still recovering from a stomach illness and did not play, although manager Rick Renteria said Frazier was available. He has only played twice since April 11.
Yankees: Girardi said C Gary Sanchez (right biceps strain) felt good after playing catch for the first time since going on the DL on April 8. Sanchez threw 60 feet and has been catching off a pitching machine to work out his legs. ... SS Didi Gregorius (right shoulder strain) is to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Friday. ... Top prospect Gleyber Torres (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the seven-day DL with Double-A Trenton.
UP NEXT
White Sox: Begin a six-game homestand Friday against Cleveland. Quintana (0-3, 6.75) is scheduled to start against Corey Kluber (1-1, 6.38).
Yankees: After a day off, the Yankees open a three-game set in Pittsburgh. CC Sabathia (2-0, 1.47) starts against rookie RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 12.15).
Follow Jake Seiner at http://twitter.com/jake_seiner
