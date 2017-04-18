Sports

April 18, 2017 8:00 PM

Fowler, Leake lead Cardinals past Marte-less Pirates 2-1

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Dexter Fowler tripled and scored, Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday night after Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for a banned substance earlier in the day.

Seung Hwan Oh allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam for his second save.

Leake (2-1) allowed seven hits and only struck out one, but he held the Pirates to a run over 6 1/3 innings. He has won nine of his last 11 decisions against the Pirates dating to Sept. 11, 2012.

The Cardinals have won back-to-back games for the first time this season to improve to 5-9.

Chad Kuhl (1-1) gave up two runs over six innings. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

Mariners 2017 commercials: 2:01

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"
Mariners 2017 commercials: 0:31

Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"
Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys

View More Video

Sports Videos