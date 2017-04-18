Sports

April 18, 2017 1:49 AM

Redknapp back in English soccer as manager of Birmingham

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, England

Harry Redknapp has been hired as coach of struggling second-tier team Birmingham, marking his return to English soccer management after a two-year absence.

Birmingham announced the appointment of the 70-year-old Redknapp on Tuesday, a day after the resignation of Gianfranco Zola.

Birmingham is three points above the League Championship relegation zone with three games remaining after a disappointing run of results under Zola.

Redknapp's first game on Sunday will be at local rival Aston Villa.

His last managerial role in England was at Queens Park Rangers, ending in February 2015. He has also managed Tottenham, Portsmouth, Southampton, and West Ham.

