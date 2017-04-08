Ozuna goes deep, Conley pitches Marlins past Mets 8-1

Marcell Ozuna hit a mammoth home run and Adam Conley allowed one hit through five innings to lead the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 8-1 on Saturday night.
Christian Yelich crashed into the outfield fence for a fantastic catch that robbed Yoenis Cespedes of extra bases in the eighth. Otherwise, the Marlins breezed to their third consecutive win on another windy night at Citi Field.
Giancarlo Stanton and leadoff batter J.T. Realmuto each got three hits for Miami. Realmuto and Ozuna had two RBIs apiece, and Miguel Rojas also drove in a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly and a safety squeeze.
After outhitting the Mets 13-3 in this one and outscoring them 15-3 during the first two games of the series, the Marlins will go for a sweep Sunday night on national television. Miami had lost its previous five series against the Mets, silenced at the plate by Conley (1-0) once again.
Mets rookie Robert Gsellman (0-1) lasted five innings.
