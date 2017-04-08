Sports

April 08, 2017 9:24 PM

Adi breaks Timbers career goals mark in 3-1 win over Union

CHESTER, Pa.

Fanendo Adi became Portland's career goals leader with 46, scoring to close out the Timbers' 3-1 victory over the winless Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Adi's goal, on a penalty kick in the 88th minute, moved him past John Bain (1978-82). He started the season in third place with 41 goals, one behind Byron Alvarez (2003-06).

Roy Miller had put Western Conference-leading Portland (4-1-1) on top with his first goal in the 66th minute. Diego Valeri had a great service off a free kick from the left wing that was headed in by Miller. The ball was curving left and Miller had just enough of a touch to send it the other way.

Philadelphia (0-3-2) opened the scoring in the 26th minute on a perfectly timed header by Richie Marquez off of a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin.

The Timbers got the equalized in the 32nd minute when Darlington Nagbe intercepted a pass and put a shot from outside the box just inside the left post.

