Johnson hits late 3-pointer, Pistons beat Rockets 114-109

Stanley Johnson hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.4 seconds left and added two free throws to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 114-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
The Rockets led by two after a dunk by Montrezl Harrell before Ish Smith made a basket to tie it. James Harden missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Johnson's 3-pointer made it 110-107.
Harden missed another 3-point attempt, and Johnson added the free throws to make it 112-107. Harrell added a layup after that but Tobias Harris tacked on two more free throws with eight seconds left.
Harden finished one rebound shy of a triple-double with 33 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
Boban Marjanovic, Detroit's 7-foot-3 backup center, led the Pistons with a career-high 27 points with 12 rebounds off the bench.
