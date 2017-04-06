Dunn, Long score twice each, US women roll past Russia 4-0

Now that Allie Long has mastered the header for the U.S. women's national team, the midfielder wonders when she'll score with her feet.
Long had two goals on headers and has scored all five of her international career that way, Crystal Dunn scored twice on the same field where she tied a U.S. record with five goals in a game last year and the Americans rolled to a 4-0 exhibition victory over Russia on Thursday night.
Between the two headers, Long twice missed easy chances with her feet, first from alone in front of the net when the shot went off the side of her foot and then on a penalty kick that sailed over the top of the net.
"I thought it was a joke," the 29-year-old said of someone giving her a hard time about scoring only with her feet. "And now it's been true. So I need to like break the curse."
Dunn opened the scoring on Carli Lloyd's 55th career assist for the national team, then added an unassisted goal for a 3-0 lead in the 41st minute. A little more than a year ago, she scored five goals in a 10-0 win over Puerto Rico in a CONCACAF qualifier for the Rio Olympics at the home of MLS' FC Dallas in suburban Dallas.
"Actually for a second I didn't remember that it was this field and then kind of pregame training yesterday, I was like, 'Wait, I remember this field,'" said Dunn, who now has 20 goals in 49 career caps. "Going in to today's game, I'm not going to lie, I was kind of like, 'Yeah, this could be a good night.'"
Rose Lavelle had her first career assist on Long's first header , and Mallory Pugh assisted on the second.
Alyssa Naeher recorded her eighth shutout in her 11th career start for the United States, ranked second in the world behind Germany.
Coming off a pair of losses for the first time since 2014 in the SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. dominated with a 33-5 advantage on shots and 7-1 edge in shots on goal in the first of two Texas friendlies against Russia in four days. The teams play again Sunday in Houston.
"It's always good to rebound," coach Jill Ellis said. "Everything right now is looking forward to the next game and trying to get better."
Lloyd almost gave the U.S. a four-goal halftime lead, making a nifty spin and quick shot that bounced squarely on the post and straight back in extra time before intermission.
Long's second header finished the scoring after the two misses with her feet.
While the U.S. women are defending World Cup champs, they're less than a year removed from their earliest Olympic exit ever. The quarterfinal loss to Sweden in Brazil came after three straight gold medals, and goalkeeper Hope Solo was suspended six months for calling the Swedes "cowards" for their conservative approach.
"I think it's important for all of us to feel like we played our role and played it to our best ability," Dunn said. "For me, I had a great game I think. And it was all to my teammates supplying me the ball and feeding off me."
