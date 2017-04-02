LA, Paris head to 2024 Olympics event unsure of IOC's goal

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale Pause

1:04 Snow plow driver talks about working Whatcom County's brutal winter

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:37 Sights and Sounds of the Opening Day of Bellingham Farmer's Market

1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

0:46 Gonzaga players try to answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'