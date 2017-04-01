Prep roundup: Logan Perry throws a no-hitter for Bethel

Baseball
Top performer: Kyle Hobson, Bethel
3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two stolen bases in 8-1 victory over Lakes.
Bethel 8, Lakes 1: Not often is there a no-hitter in which the winning pitcher has a run scored against him.
However, the Braves’ Logan Perry had that happen to him Saturday.
Perry went all seven innings and struck out five.
However, after walking to lead off the sixth inning, the Lancers’ Nick Bondurant stole second base and advanced to third on an error. He scored on Tracy Reynolds’ groundout.
But the Braves didn’t have to worry as they had plenty of offense from Kyle Hobson.
Emerald Ridge 7, Kentlake 6: With James Hook and DeShawn Johnson already on base, Jake Roten ripped a pitch to left field, allowing them to score and rallying the Jaguars from a run down in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hook, the winning pitcher, had a productive day by going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. He pitched four innings and struck out three.
Bonney Lake 11, Kennedy Catholic 3: Tyler McCain had a big day for the Panthers against the Lancers.
McCain went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Matthew Gretler was the other Panther with multiple hits.
Dylan Perdue pitched the last four innings for the Panthers, getting their only three strikeouts.
The Lancers were led by Aaron Barber, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Kentwood 13, Newport 1: The Conquerors easily handled the Knights at Safeco Field behind Tre’Sean Steele.
Steele had a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth that drove in three runs.
Kentwood’s Shane McGuire and Dominc Agron both got a hit and drove in two runs.
Gig Harbor 8, O’Dea 5: The Tides’ five-run fourth inning was exactly what they needed to overcome the Fighting Irish.
Kirin Peterson hit a two-run homer that jump-started the big inning and put the Tides on the board. Mason Gibson held down the pitcher’s mound for two innings, striking out four to keep the Irish at bay.
Boys Soccer
Olympia 2, Graham-Kapowsin 0: The Bears scored their goals within a eight-minute span Saturday.
Phillip Hoang got the first goal off an assist from Khalil Brederson in the 20th minute. Eight minutes later, DeWit Kiley scored thanks to Thayer McDonald’s assist.
Matteo Delguidice kept his cool in front of the net for the Bears, and his four saves preserved the clean sheet.
Curtis 2, Emerald Ridge 2: The Vikings pulled even on Matt Ramay’s late goal to force a draw with the Jaguars.
Ramay got the equalizer from an Archie Caldwell assist in the 80th minute. In the 73rd minute, Cade Bennett scored to give the Jaguars the lead.
Joriah Gorden gave Curtis a 1-0 lead with his goal in the 30th minute.
Emerald Ridge’s Jacob Hurter scored off a Drew Abdella assist in the 52nd minute to even things.
