Always Dreaming, Girvin get wins in big Derby prep races

Todd Pletcher has sent more horses to the Kentucky Derby than almost anyone.
Joe Sharp hasn't sent any.
Yet both trainers were celebrating in much the same way Saturday.
The field for next month's Kentucky Derby came into more focus on Saturday, when the Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming posted an impressive win at the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Sharp-trained Girvin prevailed in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.
Always Dreaming needed a big showing Saturday to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. So did Patch, another Pletcher-trainee who was running in the Louisiana Derby.
They both delivered, and Pletcher could ultimately have as many as five starters when the Triple Crown season starts on May 6. Pletcher has sent 45 horses to the Kentucky Derby so far in his career, three shy of the record owned by his mentor D. Wayne Lukas.
"We're blessed," Pletcher said. "Very blessed."
This is the fifth time the Derby field will be decided by a system where the top four finishers in certain prep races collect points.
Values start small, with 10 points going to the winner and one for fourth place in the beginning of the prep season. Available point totals rise along the way and races like the Florida Derby and Louisiana Derby are at the top level, 100 points to the winner. Four of those races remain, with the Wood, the Blue Grass and the Santa Anita Derby next Saturday and the Arkansas Derby on April 15.
So the field is still far from set.
Since the system began in 2013, every horse who with at least 34 points — and several with less — on the Road to the Derby had the chance for a starting spot in the first Triple Crown race of the year. Some would-be qualifiers didn't enter for various reasons, usually injuries.
"It seems like a really strong group," Pletcher said. "You have to appreciate these things."
