Bucks march up Eastern Conference standings after big month

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale Pause

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

2:13 Take a behind-the-scenes look at the remodeling of Bellingham Tennis Club