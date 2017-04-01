Huskies have all the pieces to start another long streak

UConn will return to campus from the Final Four on Sunday for the first time in five years without a national championship trophy.
But it's not like Geno Auriemma will come back empty-handed.
The Hall of Fame coach loses just one starter, senior point guard Saniya Chong, from a team that won its first 36 games and helped establish an NCAA record 111-game winning streak before being upset by Mississippi State, 66-64, on Friday night in the national semifinals.
All-Americans Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier will be juniors next year. Gabby Williams, who made the second team, and Kia Nurse will be seniors.
Transfers Azura Stevens, a 6-foot-6 forward from Duke, and 6-foot-2 Batouly Camara from Kentucky will play after sitting out this season, along with a four-member recruiting class led by 6-foot-1 Megan Walker, the consensus national high school player of the year.
