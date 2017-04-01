Sports

April 1, 2017 12:07 PM

Brit Johanna Konta beats Wozniacki in Miami Open final

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla.

Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open.

The No. 10-seeded Konta, the first British woman to reach a Key Biscayne final, was the more aggressive player from the start and finished with 33 winners, compared with eight for the 12th-seeded Wozniacki.

Konta showed her versatility on the final point, drawing Wozniacki to the net with a drop shot and then floating a lob off the back of the baseline for the clinching winner.

She improved to 19-3 this year. Her other titles came at Sydney this year and Stanford in 2016.

The 25-year-old Konta received $1.18 million and will climb to a career-high No. 7 next week.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch this un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

View more video

Sports Videos