Pique rested against Granada; Ramos out of Madrid squad

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

0:46 Gonzaga players try to answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'