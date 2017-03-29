NBA Capsules

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute Pause

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair