TCU advances to NIT title game with 68-53 win

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In Pause

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery