March 27, 2017 10:24 PM

Jazz sink Pelicans 108-100 behind Gobert, hot shooting

By JOHN COON Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Utah Jazz over the New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Monday night.

Rodney Hood scored 20 points, Joe Ingles added 19 and George Hill chipped in with 17 as that Jazz trio combined to make a dozen 3-pointers. Utah (45-29) swept the season series 3-0 after dominating from the perimeter for four quarters.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday scored 19, but the Pelicans (31-43) lost for only the third time in nine games.

New Orleans got no closer than six in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans cut the deficit to 102-96 on a 3-pointer by Davis, but Utah answered with a jumper from Joe Johnson and a 3 from Hood to seal the win in the final minute.

