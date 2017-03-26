After Match Play, can anyone beat Dustin Johnson?

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court