Massillon Jackson defeats Archbishop Moeller in Division I

Massillon Jackson's Kyle Young made one free throw with 3.6 seconds left to lift the Polar Bears over Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller to a 39-38 Division I state championship victory on Saturday night at Value City Arena.
Following a timeout after Young's second missed free throw, Moeller's Keegan McDowell caught the ball past halfcourt with 2.5 seconds left and attempted a shot from 35 feet at the buzzer that missed left.
"We were nervous, but we knew how bad we wanted it," Young said. "We just had to go and take it."
Young was only 1 of 10 from the field with five points, but grabbed 10 rebounds. Logan Hill led the Polar Bears (27-2) with 12 points and Jaret Pallotta added 11.
McDowell and Miles McBride had 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Crusaders (27-1) in their first loss of the season.
On the final play, Young said that head coach Tim Debevec told him to flash for the ball and go to basket. Whether that meant draw a foul or make a layup, Young knew he had to give his team the lead.
Moeller head coach Carl Kremer planned to deny Young any opportunity to score.
"We wanted to put pressure on Young," Kremer said. "I don't think we fouled him."
Jackson grabbed the lead late in the first quarter and never trailed from that point. Where Young struggled from the field, Hill picked up the slack, grabbing three of his six rebounds on the offensive glass and finishing in traffic.
"All the rebounds he had, all the buckets he had were huge," Young said of his teammate.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 20, each uncharacteristically shooting below 40 percent. Jackson was outrebounded 40-30 in its semifinal win over St. Edward, but the Polar Bears were the better team on the glass on Saturday night, outrebounding Moeller 29-25.
"It was a grind the entire time," Hill said. "At halftime we were talking that the team with the most grit was going to pull out a victory. I think that's what happened to us."
It was the Crusaders second all-time state runner-up finish.
Comments