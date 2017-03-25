Sports

March 25, 2017 7:09 PM

New Haven win in Class B for first ever state title

The Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich.

Sophomore Romeo Weems had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Haven to a 45-36 win over Ludington in the Class B state championship game on Saturday at Breslin Center.

It was the first ever state title for the Rockets, who finished the season 27-1.

The game was close through the first three quarters, with New Haven holding a 31-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.

But then New Haven took control in the fourth quarter against a cold-shooting Ludington team.

The Orioles missed their first 11 shots and didn't score in the fourth quarter until 1:31 left in the game.

By that time, New Haven had built a 43-30 lead and was in firm control en route to becoming just the second team from Macomb County to ever win a state basketball title.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore in 1994 (Class B) was the only other Macomb County team to win a state title going into Saturday.

Senior guard Eric Williams added 14 points for New Haven.

Senior Calvin Hackert scored 16 points in defeat for Ludington (25-3), which shot just 22.4 percent (11 of 49) from the field.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

View more video

Sports Videos