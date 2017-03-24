Chiozza hits 3 at buzzer in OT, leads Florida past Wisconsin

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’