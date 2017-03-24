Sports

March 24, 2017 9:59 PM

Division I Girls: Windward 53, McClatchy 41

By ANTONIO R. HARVEY Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sophomore Charisma Osborne led Windward to a 53-41 victory over McClatchy with 26 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three blocked shots in the Girls Division I state title game.

Sela Kay had 10 points, two rebounds, and one assist for the Windward Wildcats (30-4), who win their second state championship in four attempts.

Jordan Cruz had 11 points, three steals and one assist for the McClatchy Lions (31-5), one of three schools from Sacramento that made it to the state finals.

By her lonesome, Osborne scored 15 of the Wildcats first 17 points until Alyssa Ramlochan made a basket half through the second quarter. Winward was ahead 22-17 at the half.

In the third quarter, the game was tied at 29-29 until Winward went on a 17-3 run, capped off with a 3-point play by Kay with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats never looked back.

