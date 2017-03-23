Tipping Off: Baylor women hope for better luck in OKC

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman Pause

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court