Gobert scores career-high 35, Jazz beat Knicks 108-101

Rudy Gobert scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz rallied from 13 down to defeat the New York Knicks 108-101 on Wednesday night.
The Jazz snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Knicks dropped their third in a row.
Gobert carried the Jazz throughout with the 7-foot-1 Frenchman scoring off pick-and-rolls, offensive rebound put-backs and even going full-court for a dunk after a steal. The Jazz struggled on offense, but Gobert connected on 13 of 14 shots.
Gordon Hayward finished with 19 point and eight rebounds for the Jazz.
Kristaps Porzingis led New York with 24 points, while Derrick Rose added 17 and Carmelo Anthony tallied 16.
The Knicks controlled the entire first half and led 55-51 at halftime, including a 13-point advantage in the second quarter.
TIP-INS
Knicks: Rose looked like his old self in the first half with 12 points and five assists, but headed to the locker room in the third quarter with a sore right ankle. He did return.
Jazz: The organization hosted a 20-year reunion for the 1997 Finals team, including a ceremony at halftime. Former coach Jerry Sloan and John Stockton attended, but Karl Malone did not. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek was on that team and has his No. 14 retired by the team. ... Derrick Favors missed his sixth consecutive game with a left knee bone contusion.
NO RESTING, PLEASE
Stockton is not a fan of the NBA trend of resting players during the regular season.
The Hall of Famer said it takes away from the mental and physical toughness of players and other factors that are part of the game.
"I don't like any of that stuff," he said.
Stockton remembered going to a baseball game and the player he wanted to see was on a rest day.
"I was incensed," Stockton said. "I've never rooted or really particularly cared for that guy since. Fair or unfair, it's just what I believe in. People paid to have the best competition you can put out on the court on any given night out there. Whoever it is. If you're hurt, that's one thing.
"You can say science, you can say championships, you can say whatever. I think we have a duty to be present and lay our best out there every night."
