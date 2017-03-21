Blandisi overtime goal gives Devils win over Rangers

Joseph Blandisi scored on an odd-man rush with 54.6 seconds left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils handed the New York Rangers a rare road loss, 3-2 on Tuesday night.
John Quenneville set up Blandisi's third goal of the season, and Quenneville and Taylor Hall also scored for the Devils. New Jersey got just its second win in 14 games (2-10-2) behind 38 saves by Cory Schneider, including a stop on Kevin Hayes in close just before Blandisi's winner.
The win was the Devils' first in four games with the Rangers this season.
Oscar Lindberg and Rick Nash scored for the Rangers, who lead the NHL with 26 road wins. Antti Raanta made 26 saves, but he had no chance on Blandisi's backhander after the forward took a pass from Quenneville and got behind defenseman Ryan McDonagh.
Nash snapped a nine-game goal drought and tied it at 2 at 1:21 of the third period with a backhander in close with New York on a power play.
The first 35 minutes of the game were surprisingly boring for a Rangers-Devils game, but things picked up after Quenneville scored on a power play at 15:16 of the second period for his first NHL goal.
A little less than two minutes later, Lindberg tied the game for the Rangers with a shot in close after taking a pass from Pavel Buchnevich.
Hall put the Devils back in front 1:29 later, scoring from the left circle after taking an excellent cross-ice pass from Kyle Palmieri.
Before the period ended, Devils forward Miles Wood took exception to being taken into the boards near the end of the New Jersey bench by Nick Holden. He went after the Rangers' defenseman and two fights erupted. Wood got 17 minutes in penalties, and the Rangers went on the power play that Nash converted.
NOTES: Quenneville is a second cousin to Chicago coach Joel Quenneville. ... Shane Daneyko, the son of long-time Devil Ken Daneyko, sang the national anthem. ... Lindberg has five of his seven goals in the last 15 games.
UP NEXT:
Rangers: Host the Islanders on Wednesday night.
Devils: At Toronto on Thursday night.
