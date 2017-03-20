US marathon star Meb Keflezighi is racing toward retirement

1:07 Bellingham ready for first day of Spring Pause

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

2:15 President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block