March 18, 2017 8:39 PM

Minnesota Duluth outlasts North Dakota 4-3 in Frozen Faceoff

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Joey Anderson scored with 51 seconds left to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 4-3 win over North Dakota Saturday in the championship game of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff.

Anderson's power-play goal from the left corner deflected off the skate of UND's Hayden Shaw and through the pads of goalie Cam Johnson.

The game included 27 penalties and five power-play goals. The Fighting Hawks (21-15-3) were 3-for-10 on the power play and skated four times 5-on-3. The Bulldogs (25-6-7) were 2-for-7. Anderson's goal came moments after a 5-on-3 expired.

Dominic Toninato, Riley Tufte and Adam Johnson scored in a span of 58 seconds of the second period as the Bulldogs came back from a 1-0 deficit after one period.

Trevor Olson, Brock Boeser and Tyson Jost scored for UND, which got 19 saves from Johnson.

Hunter Miska had 32 saves for UMD.

