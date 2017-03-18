Minnesota Duluth outlasts North Dakota 4-3 in Frozen Faceoff

Joey Anderson scored with 51 seconds left to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 4-3 win over North Dakota Saturday in the championship game of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff.
Anderson's power-play goal from the left corner deflected off the skate of UND's Hayden Shaw and through the pads of goalie Cam Johnson.
The game included 27 penalties and five power-play goals. The Fighting Hawks (21-15-3) were 3-for-10 on the power play and skated four times 5-on-3. The Bulldogs (25-6-7) were 2-for-7. Anderson's goal came moments after a 5-on-3 expired.
Dominic Toninato, Riley Tufte and Adam Johnson scored in a span of 58 seconds of the second period as the Bulldogs came back from a 1-0 deficit after one period.
Trevor Olson, Brock Boeser and Tyson Jost scored for UND, which got 19 saves from Johnson.
Hunter Miska had 32 saves for UMD.
Comments