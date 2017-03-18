Mount Notre Dame beats Notre Dame Academy 54-44

Julia Hoefling scored 18 points, eight in the fourth quarter, to help Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame to its sixth title with a 54-44 win against Toledo Notre Dame Academy in a Division I final.
Mount Notre Dame (26-4) held a 42-31 lead with six minutes to play Saturday at Value City Arena. But a 3-pointer by Mariah Copeland and two quick scores by Bre Hampton-Bey made it 42-38 before Maria Pisciotta made a basket to put Mount Notre Dame ahead 44-38.
Hampton-Bey had eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for Notre Dame Academy (26-4).
Mount Notre Dame trailed 11-4 after the first quarter and 17-10 early in the second, but held Notre Dame Academy without a point for more than four minutes and went on an 11-0 run to move to a 21-17 advantage. They took a 24-20 lead into halftime.
