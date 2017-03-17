Freshmen lead Kentucky over Northern Kentucky 79-70

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington Pause

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin